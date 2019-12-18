PENDLETON — Gym activities, games and fun are available through the Saturday Birthday Party Program at the Pendleton Recreation Center.
Space is limited and reservations fill up fast through the Pendleton Parks & Recreation for the program. The base fee is $55 for two hours and 15 minutes time slots (10:15 a.m., 12:45 p.m., 3:15 p.m. and 5:45 p.m.) on Saturdays.
Additional fees are added for bouncy house set-up, glow-in-the-dark dodgeball or Nerf gun wars. For more information, visit www.pendletonparksandrec.com, the parks office at 865 Tutuilla Road or call 541-276-8100.
