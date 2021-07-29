UMATILLA — Cow pies are optional as Blue Tattoo pulls out all the stops for Party in the Pasture.
Bonney's Ag Sales and the Umatilla Chamber of Commerce teamed up to host a celebration of summer and lifting of COVID-19 restrictions. Blue Tattoo, a Pacific Northwest rock 'n' roll band, will perform Saturday, July 31, 3-10 p.m. at Camp Freedom, just south of Power City on South Highway 395 near Umatilla. The event is free to the public.
Drummer extraordinaire Kelly Nobles of Umatilla called the venue “a Woodstock-type setting.” People are invited to bring their recreational vehicles, campers or tents for dry camping. The Bridge Bistro & Brews is hosting a beer garden and there will be food trucks on hand offering up a variety of fare.
Bring a lawn chair and sunscreen and get ready to party. For more information, contact Mark Ribich, chamber director, at 541-922-4825 or mribich@umatillaorchamber.org.
