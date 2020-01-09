MILTON-FREEWATER — A special sermon series on ''Set Free From Religion,'' based on Galatians, is planned at the Milton-Freewater First Christian Church.
Pastor Steve Lyons will make the presentations Sundays during the 10:30 a.m. worship service at 518 S. Main St., Milton-Freewater. Also, Junior Church meets at 10:30 a.m. Sunday Bible classes are available for all ages at 9:30 a.m. Lyons is teaching ''God's Fulfillment of Promises'' and Elder John Mitchell is sharing on ''Paul's Final Acts Prior to His Imprisonment.'' And, Lyons leads a Bible study group Sundays at 7 p.m. at Park Plaza, 1400 Dalles Military Road, Walla Walla, Washington.
Everyone is welcome to attend. For more information about the church or services, call 541-938-3854 Monday through Thursday from 8 a.m. to noon.
