Michelle Glynn, shelter manager at Pendleton Animal Welfare Shelter (PAWS), wants to help provide reassurance to pet owners during the COVID-19 pandemic. She said multiple health organizations, including the Centers for Disease Control, World Health Organization and the American Veterinary Medical Association, have stated that pets and domestic animals are not at risk in contracting the virus.
“As far as experts know, your dogs and cats are safe and can serve as a source of comfort during a crisis,” she said in a written statement.
Although calls weren’t returned by press time to local veterinary clinics, several have posted information on their Facebook pages for people to review. Oregon Trail Veterinary Clinic in Hermiston encourages people to refer to information provided by the American Veterinary Medical Association. Resources on their website (www.avma.org) includes “COVID-19: FAQ for pet owners” that can answer many questions people may have.
Glynn said the current situation facing PAWS and other shelters across the country is an increase of dogs and cats in need of homes. This is because fewer people are visiting shelters, and in some cases shelters are temporarily closed to the public. In addition, Glynn said animal shelters and rescues are bracing themselves for the possibility of increased intakes, fewer adoptions, less foster homes, and potentially running out of space.
“The companionship of pets has been shown to reduce stress and lower anxiety, helping people to feel calmer and more secure when the news from the outside world is distressing,” Glynn said.
People who have pondered getting a pet but aren’t sure if they are ready to make the commitment are encouraged to consider fostering. Pets are placed temporarily while permanent homes are found.
“Now is the perfect time to ‘try it on’ by fostering,” Glynn said.
Office manager Kelli Dailey said PAWS is currently maintaining open hours to help facilitate pet adoptions. However, she said it’s preferable for people to make an appointment to help ensure someone is available to assist them. As far as voluntary surrendering of animals, Dailey requests that people are patient.
“If it’s a dire emergency, we can take the animals,” she said. “If not, we ask them to hold onto them until we can take them.”
Glynn encourages pet owners to try to have on hand at least a one-month supply of your pet’s medication, food and other needed supplies. In addition, she suggested people can offer support to neighbors who may need help in caring for their pets.
Current needs at PAWS include additional people willing to foster pets on a temporary basis. Also, donations of kitty litter and cat food would be helpful at this time. Financial donations are always welcome. The thrift store, Dailey said, is not currently accepting donations.
For more information, visit www.pendletonpaws.org or www.facebook.com/PAWSPendleton. For questions, to make an adoption appointment or to offer help, call 541-276-0181 or email pawspendleton@gmail.com.
