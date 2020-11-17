PENDLETON — Pendleton Center for the Arts is holding its annual Gala Auction online for 2020.
“We thought about all the adjustments kids and teachers are making this year,” said PCA Executive Director Roberta Lavadour in a press release. “We decided, ‘If they can do it, we can too!’”
With the help of an auction software program, this year’s Gala Auction is running Nov. 16-19 and anyone, anywhere, can view items and place bids without having to share credit card information. Items range from Betty Feves coffee mugs to original watercolor paintings by Hiroko Cannon to dinners that can be enjoyed sometime over the next 18 months when it is safe to gather again.
The auction may be viewed at 32auctions.com/PCAGala through 7 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 19. More information is available by calling 541-310-7413 or online at pendletonarts.org.
“This event is an important component of our annual fundraising, making it possible for us to pay for the boring things grants don’t cover, like our $5,000 property tax bill, utilities, and health insurance for our staff,” said Lavadour. “It also allow us to provide more free art supplies for curbside pickup or home delivery.”
