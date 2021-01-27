PENDLETON — People interested in taking a live virtual tour of a village in Thailand where the residents make incredible pottery can join Pendleton Center for the Arts on Friday, Feb. 5 at 8 p.m.
As part of an expansive selection of interactive online experiences hosted by AirBnB, host Mae will lead viewers through the village Chiang Mai, Thailand, introduce local craft masters and share village history through pottery and the distinctive Northern style.
Up to 20 people can sign up for this free virtual tour. Interested parties must email director@pendletonarts.org with the subject line "Take me with you!" You will be sent a link to access the virtual tour via return email. Participants need not be members of the Arts Council.
Pendleton Center for the Arts will be hosting virtual experiences around the world twice a month. For more information, email director@pendletonarts.org.
