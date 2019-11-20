PENDLETON — The Pendleton Downtown Association is gearing up for the annual Holiday Stroll.
Prior to the Dec. 7 festivities, people are reminded about the Holiday Stroll Raffle. It begins Saturday, Nov. 30 and crescendos Saturday, Dec. 7 at 5 p.m. with the raffle drawing.
To participate, people can pick up a Raffle Stamp Card at the PDA office (365 S. Main St.), the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce (501 S. Main St.) or participating locations. People can then collect stamps throughout the week at participating stores (while also browsing holiday promotions).
When your cards are full (nine stamps), people can turn them in at the chamber office (up to two per day). Also, don’t forget about Two-Stamp Saturdays — on Nov. 30 and Dec. 7, people get two stamps for each visit to participating locations.
The more Raffle Stamp Cards a person turns in, the better chance they have at winning great prizes, including a $500 cash prize. Stamped cards must be turned in by 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. The drawing will be held during the community tree lighting event at 5 p.m.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/PendletonDowntownAssociation.
