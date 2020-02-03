PENDLETON — Although April showers are said to bring May flowers, the Pendleton Downtown Association is soliciting requests for proposals to water and take care of the Main Street flower baskets during the summer season.
PDA executive director Wesley Murack said the project is supported entirely through generous donations from the local community. He said the Pendleton Downtown Association has overseen the effort through volunteer committees since 2016.
“The Main Street Flower Basket Program is the most visible program of the PDA,” Murack said. “As the focus of our beautification efforts, the flower baskets are an amazing representation of our community.”
Murack said the use of a local contractor to ensure the flower baskets are watered, especially through the brutal heat that Pendleton experiences in the summer, is crucial to the success in welcoming residents and visitors to the downtown area. In addition to daily watering, the contractor also is responsible for the removal of dead blooms and weekly fertilizing.
Those submitting proposals may specify interest in bidding the job for weekdays, weekends or both. Full information for the request for proposals is available at www.pendletondowntown.org/flowers.
Proposals must be received by Monday, March 30. Late proposals may not be considered. For questions, contact Murack at wmurack@pendletondowntown.org or 541-304-3912.
