PENDLETON — A faith-based grief support group recently began meeting in Pendleton.
Help and encouragement is available to people after the death of a spouse, child, family member or friend. GriefShare meets Tuesdays from 5:30-7:30 p.m. at Peace Lutheran Church, 210 N.W. Ninth St., Pendleton. The program runs for 13 weeks. There is no fee to participate.
Sponsored by Vange John Memorial Hospice, the group includes a leadership team that assists in facilitating sessions. A workbook for personal study and reflection costs $15 — scholarships are available for those with limited resources.
For questions, call 541-276-7592 or 541-667-3543. For more about GriefShare, visit www.griefshare.org.
