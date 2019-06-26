HERMISTON — An open house continues in the coming days for the Umatilla County Peer Support Network.
The public is invited to learn more about the program and take a tour of the Lifeways Peer Center. The open house hours are Thursday and Friday from 10 a.m. to noon and 1-3 p.m. at 1195 N. First Place, Hermiston. Tables will be set up to experience three groups that are available to clients through Lifeways' peer services.
Also, information will be available about groups and events that are open to everyone in the community through the peer support network.
For more information, contact Alisia Mendoza or Rosanna Valet at 541-567-2536 Ext. 724 or rvalet@lifeways.org.
