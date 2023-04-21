Kanim Moses-Conner, a fisheries technician with the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, shows a lamprey to children from the Pendleton Early Learning Center during a field trip on April 12, 2023, at the Pendleton Accumulation Site.
Pendleton School District/Contributed Photo
Children from the Pendleton Early Learning Center pose for a photo during a field trip on April 12, 2023, at the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Pendleton Accumulation Site.
PENDLETON — A rainy morning didn’t dampen the excitement of kindergartners from the Pendleton Early Learning Center during a recent field trip to the Pendleton Accumulation Site of the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation’s Fisheries Program
During the April 12 outing, students got an up-close look at a variety of fish, including small Coho salmon and larger steelhead salmon held in nets in tanks. However, the stars of the show were the Pacific lamprey.
The children learned that the eel-like fish are anadromous; meaning they migrate from fresh water to the ocean during their life cycle, just as salmon do. The lamprey, held in a large cooler, were handled by Kanim Moses-Conner, a fish technician with the CTUIR program.
According to a press release from the Pendleton School District, the children squealed with excitement when Moses-Conner opened the lid and lifted out one of the wriggling fish. He pointed out the lamprey’s sucker-like mouth, gills and undulating body, explaining that they are part of an ancient superclass of jawless fish that have been on Earth since before the dinosaurs. After donning gloves, the kindergartners took turns holding the lamprey.
The PELC field trip is part of a learning unit about salmon or the Nuusux Life Cycle, which was taught by Shawndine Jones, PELC’s Walk to Language teacher, and Mildred Quaempts, Umatilla language master speaker for the CTUIR. Prior to the field trip, the kindergartners received several classroom lessons about the salmon life cycle.
In addition to discussing how important salmon are, they learned Umatilla words for types of salmon and where they live. Quaempts said the lessons focus on Áwni Tkʷátat, traditional foods like water, salmon, deer, roots and berries.
“CTUIR believes that teaching to respect and honor Áwni Tkʷátat will promote a healthy lifestyle,” Quaempts said. “Children must experience learning about Áwni Tkʷátat and stories, so the children will get cultural exposure at school and home.”
Jones said the CTUIR is doing amazing things with the Fisheries Program to help the salmon, and it’s a good experience for the students to see the live salmon on the field trip. And, Jones said, judging from the smiles on their small faces, the students enjoyed the learning activity.
“The PELC is very thankful for the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation Fisheries Program and staff for allowing our students to have this awesome experience,” Jones said.
Other CTUIR Fisheries Program personnel who were on site for the field trip included Shaun Montgomery, Aaron Jackson, Ty Minthorn, Paul Sheoships, Jerrid Weaskus and Easton Powaukee.
