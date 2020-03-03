PENDLETON — The public is invited to a presentation by author David Dorfmeier during the Pendleton Air Museum meet and greet annual meeting.
Dorfmeier wrote “C-lager: Stalag Luft IV & the 86-Day Hunger March,” which provides an account of his father’s — Sgt. Donald D. Dorfmeier — service history and the air war in Europe during World War II. Dorfmeier writes about his father’s experiences of being captured, participating in the forced march during the winter of 1945 and his escape during the closing weeks of the war. He also highlights the heroism of his father’s fellow airmen, who exhibited courage to survive. Becky Dunlap, museum committee coordinator, said Dorfmeier is generously donating 40% of proceeds from book sales during the evening to the Pendleton Air Museum.
The meet and greet annual meeting is Thursday from 6-8 p.m. at Oregon Grain Growers Brand Distillery, 511 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. The free event features vintage military displays, museum T-shirts, DVD’s and membership information. Also, no-host dinner and beverages will be available.
In addition to Dorfmeier’s presentation, the evening will include the presentation of colors by the United States Navy Sea Cadets Columbia Basin Chapter Color Guard, followed by an introduction of new museum officers and a brief look at the Pendleton Air Museum’s history and future.
Dorfmeier, who is a Vietnam veteran, worked as a therapist specializing in treating post-traumatic stress disorder. He will share about the expansion of the U.S. Army Air Corps from 1938 to 1944. Dunlap said Dorfmeier will provide a brief overview of world and national events that will include an examination of the 1938 Sudetenland Crisis in Munich, pre-war acquisitions and congressional funding, and the Casablanca Conference of 1943. Also, more specific attention will focus on the Tokyo (Doolittle) and Schweinfurt/Regensburg missions of 1942-43, and plane raids targeting German production facilities in February 1944.
Other upcoming Pendleton Air Museum activities include the regular March board meeting. The public is welcome to attend the no-host dinner meeting on Thursday, March 19 at 6:15 p.m. at The Saddle Restaurant & Lounge, 2220 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton.
Also, the museum will host a special event for Vietnam War Veterans Day. People are invited to drop in for conversation, coffee and cookies on Saturday, March 28 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton.
With a goal of preserving Pendleton’s aviation and military history, a group of enthusiasts initially formed several decades ago — and then opened the doors to an actual physical museum in the fall of 2017. For more information, stop by the museum, contact Dunlap at 541-278-0141, pendletonairmuseum@gmail.com, visit www.pendletonairmuseum.org or search Facebook.
