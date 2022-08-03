PENDLETON — The Pendleton Air Museum plans to restore the historic guardhouses that have served as the entrance to the Pendleton Army Airfield since 1941. As part of its mission, and pursuant to an agreement with the city, PAM aims to start work on the restoration project this month.
The museum has begun asking for donations of time and money from the community. PAM already has approached local lumber yards for logs.
The Doolittle Raiders of the 17th Bombardment Group, numerous other Army Air Force Units, and the 555th "Triple Nickles" Parachute Battalion passed through the guardhouse entrance during World War II. But for the past 80 years, the guardhouses have received little attention, PAM board member Tim Kelly noted.
"If you compare a photo as they were in 1941 with a shot of their current condition, you can see the serious deterioration of the logs," retired U.S. Army Col. Kelly said.
PAM's goal is to purchase the logs and materials needed, and using volunteers, to restore the guardhouses to their original condition, Kelly said. The museum board hopes to complete work on the project by November, ideally in time for Veterans Day.
"Your donations will make this happen," he added. "We thank the community for its support."
To give to the Guardhouse Project, send donations to: Pendleton Air Museum, ATTN. Guardhouse Project, 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801.
