The Pendleton Air Museum is raising donations to restore the historic guardhouses from World War II that still stand near the entrance to the Eastern Oregon Regional Airport, Pendleton.

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Air Museum plans to restore the historic guardhouses that have served as the entrance to the Pendleton Army Airfield since 1941. As part of its mission, and pursuant to an agreement with the city, PAM aims to start work on the restoration project this month.

The museum has begun asking for donations of time and money from the community. PAM already has approached local lumber yards for logs.

