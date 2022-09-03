PENDLETON — The Pendleton Air Museum is not just for displaying Pendleton's legacy of military service. It's a place where veterans recount their roles in history.
Bob Stangier, 99, served in the U.S. Army Air Forces in World War II, spending most of his time stationed in Corsica, where he flew his North American B-25 Mitchell bomber into France and Northern Italy as part of the war effort to liberate Europe from Nazi occupation.
"I was a B-25 pilot, in the 57th Bomb Wing, the 310th group, and the 381st squadron," he said. "I flew 70 missions."
Stangier said he was "just an odd-headed 19-year-old kid" and used to operating a Ford Model A, recounting how the B-25 flew.
"It was a good airplane, you could make a lot of mistakes and it would help you along,” he said. “It was a good airplane."
Stangier is part of a small group of veterans who volunteer weekly at the Pendleton Air Museum, watching over the exhibits, often by themselves, for a few hours Thursday and Friday mornings. It's all part of an effort to share Pendleton's history with a younger audience by the museum and its Executive Director Debbie Rasmussen.
"The main goal for the museum is to get our youth involved in history, because we know they don't teach a lot of history in our schools anymore unfortunately, and Pendleton has a lot of history to it,” Rasmussen said. “We start the Indian Wars, all the way up to the present day that we've had warriors here in Pendleton.”
Rasmussen's 34-year background in education informs her and the museum's approach to finding teenaged volunteers who could benefit from one-on-one interviews with veterans, an initiative she began before the pandemic and is restarting now.
"Working with the kids, and how they responded to the veterans, and how the veterans responded to them. That's where it was born from, the youth connection," Rasmussen explained, detailing the origin of the museum's initiative. "The kids were doing independent interviews with the different veterans. We had quite a few of them."
"They asked good questions, and amazingly they didn't ask about the blood and guts of the war, they asked other things," Rasmussen continued, "Things like, what was the funniest thing you did? What made you want to go into the Army Air Corps? They asked good questions, and they're more interested in hearing the stories than the blood and guts of it."
Rasmussen emphasized that they were hoping to reach troubled or at-risk teenage volunteers, explaining that they could benefit the most from interacting with veterans and hearing their stories.
"I know a lot of educators focus on 'well, they have a bad home life, so we have to handle them with kid gloves,' but every kid wants to hear the word ‘no,’" Rasmussen explained. "It means you care so you told me I can't do this. They deny it, but it's true. It's also the action, because they see how these veterans react, how they move, how they talk. Kids learn by example, they watch and they observe, and that's how they're gonna act."
Ken Garrett, a veteran of the Korean War, found himself filling out a booklet on his service for the museum when he became interested in volunteering. Now he volunteers at the museum every Thursday, recounting his time in the Navy for curious guests and deftly guiding them through the exhibits on display.
"I was what's called an airdale. If you were enlisted on deck, you were an airdale," Garrett explained, remarking that the name was not loved by all, and especially despised by Marines aboard his ship, the USS Cape Esperance (CVE-88), who'd been confused as part of Garrett's ilk. Garrett's official title was an aviation structural mechanic.
"I went to bootcamp, and had pneumonia a couple times. I ended up in the company 295, it was half Texans, half Idahoans. It seemed like the companies were always half Texans, half something else," Garrett recalled with a chuckle.
He said he served in the Korean theater for about 14 months before the Navy discharged him and flew him back to the U.S.
“We were coming back on a C-119 (transport aircraft), one of the radios on there burned up,” he said. “Smoke filled up the compartment, we were all thinking, ‘Are we gonna make it?' but then we landed in Hickam Field."
Both veterans take joy in sharing their stories with the community, and welcome all into the museum with a warm smile and a handshake.
Bob Stangier is at the museum Thursdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., while Ken Garrett is at the museum Thursdays, 9:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.