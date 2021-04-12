PENDLETON — A remembrance event to honor the Doolittle Raiders' attack on mainland Japan will be held on Saturday, April 17 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., weather permitting, next to the former Cookie Tree Restaurant, 30 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
A moment of silence will be observed at noon in honor of the Doolittle Raiders and their mission to boost morale.
The museum will have American and Japanese military weapons and troop carriers on display. Hot dogs and bottled water will be served.
Also, raffle tickets for a Blagg 6x47 Lapua rifle, scope, ammunition and reloading equipment, valued at $5,500, are on sale. Tickets are $20 each, and only 500 tickets will be sold. The winner will be drawn Oct. 1, and must pass a background check (donated by the museum) and follow all local, state and federal laws in regards to acquiring firearms. Proceeds from the raffle will be used to improve the museum and to acquire a new, larger location.
For more information about the remembrance event or volunteer opportunities, call President Chris Sykes at 541-215-2274. To purchase raffle tickets, call Chris at 541-215-2274, Anthony at 541-310-1672, Debbie at 541-969-9103, or stop by the museum, 21 S.W. Emigrant Ave.
