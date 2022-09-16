PENDLETON — Altrusa International of Pendleton was recently recognized with a Distinguished Club Award for 2021-22 by Altrusa International. The award was presented to clubs across the globe that exhibit a high degree of excellence in a variety of areas.

“I believe that the Pendleton club is one of the strongest in our district, and perhaps even in our entire organization,” said Debbie McBee, District Twelve governor-elect. As a member of the Pendleton club, McBee did admit she might be a bit biased.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.