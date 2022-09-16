Members of Altrusa International of Pendleton enjoy a rock painting activity on Aug. 31, 2022, during the club’s recent fifth Wednesday gathering. The service group recently received a Distinguished Club Award for 2021-22 from Altrusa International.
Altrusa International of Pendleton/Contributed Photo
Hundreds of shoppers browsed during the Altrusa Holiday Bazaar on Nov. 23, 2019, at the Pendleton Convention Center. The club looks forward to hosting the event on Nov. 19, 2022. The club’s fundraising efforts are one of the areas it excels in, earning a Distinguished Club Award for 2021-22.
Karin Power, Altrusa International of Pendleton president, reacts to receiving $21,000 from the Let ’Er Buck Cares Fund on Sept. 18, 2020, at the Pendleton Round-Up Grounds. The club was recently recognized by Altrusa International with a 2021-22 Distinguished Club Award for demonstrating excellence in a variety of areas.
PENDLETON — Altrusa International of Pendleton was recently recognized with a Distinguished Club Award for 2021-22 by Altrusa International. The award was presented to clubs across the globe that exhibit a high degree of excellence in a variety of areas.
“I believe that the Pendleton club is one of the strongest in our district, and perhaps even in our entire organization,” said Debbie McBee, District Twelve governor-elect. As a member of the Pendleton club, McBee did admit she might be a bit biased.
Clubs are evaluated on such things as leadership in the community, service to the community, scholarships, fundraising, budget management, attendance and more. To be eligible for the award, the club president must submit detailed information to Altrusa International.
Longtime club member MaryAlice Ridgway expressed appreciation to Karin Power for caring enough to take the time during her presidency to highlight Pendleton Altrusa’s efforts. Cub president Dorothy Bowen said the award shows the commitment of its members in serving their community. And the recognition, she said, is special.
“It allows our members to take a little pride in their effort and reminds the community that we are here and still doing things for the community,” Bowen said.
District Twelve, which encompasses Oregon, Washington, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and British Columbia, Canada, had seven out of its 17 clubs receive the recognition. McBee called it a “huge honor for the Northwest.” While Pendleton with 79 members is the largest club, McBee said a couple of the high-achieving clubs have 24 members and another has 40.
“Club size doesn’t matter. Dedication to community does,” McBee reiterated. “These are all clubs that are thriving in terms of teamwork, devotion to service and making an impact by helping people.”
Although, McBee said having a large club spanning a wide range of ages, with working and retired members, offers varied perspectives. In addition, it provides many sets of hands for project planning and completion, as well as potential volunteers to serve on committees, the board or as club officers. That, McBee said, reduces the risk of burnout.
“Our membership helps us to thrive,” McBee said. “We are not perfect, but we change things up, adapting and adjusting over time.”
On the horizon for Pendleton Altrusa
With the impact of the pandemic diminishing, Bowen said the Pendleton club is excited to resume some activities that were put on hold or scaled back, especially in regard to children and youths. The club, she said, is committed to literacy programs and projects that help provide food to children in need and support to homeless youths that are struggling to remain in school.
She’s especially looking forward to the Altrusa Holiday Bazaar. After a two-year hiatus, the full event returns to the Pendleton Convention Center on Nov. 19.
“People are really excited about coming back to our event,” Bowen said.
Ridgway, too, is looking forward to increased involvement — especially volunteering alongside other Altrusans. A member since 1975, Ridgway calls Altrusa “a dynamic organization.”
“Some of my best friends are Altrusans,” she said. “There isn’t a one that I don’t consider a really good friend.”
In addition, Ridgway is excited about the upcoming “Information, Friendship and Fun Day,” which is Sept. 24 in Richland, Washington. It includes Altrusans from Pendleton, Hermiston, Spokane and the Tri-Cities.
“I’m really looking forward to that — to get together with other clubs to share ideas,” Ridgway said.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
