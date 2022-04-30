PENDLETON — The Pendleton Right to Life Foundation on April 21 announced its 2022 billboard contest winners at The Yogurt Shoppe, 1803 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. This year's theme was "Protect life at every age."

The K-second grade division winner was Rina Whitesell, 6. The winner for grades third-fifth was Mary Feller, 10. Evelyn Montgomery, 12, won the sixth through eighth grade division. Honorable mention was awarded to Hailey Whitesell, 14.

Feller's poster was chosen as the overall winner and her artwork is scheduled to be on the Southgate billboard in early May. In addition, she was awarded a $50 check. The other winners each received a $25 check as their prize.

The local anti-abortion group has been hosting its billboard contest since 2000. Though this year's winners are from the Pendleton area, students in surrounding towns have participated as well. The contest is open to K-12 students and is held annually in February and March. For more information or to receive notice about next year's contest, email PendletonRightToLifeFoundation@gmail.com.

