From left, Hailey and Rina Whitesell, Evelyn Montgomery and Mary Feller pose April 21, 2022, at The Yogurt Shoppe, 1803 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, with their prize-winning posters from the Pendleton Right to Life Foundation's 2022 billboard contest.
Mary Feller, 10, poses April 21, 2022 at The Yogurt Shoppe, 1803 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, with her poster that won in the grades three through five division in the Pendleton Right to Life Foundation's 2022 billboard contest.
Evelyn Montomery, 12, poses April 21, 2022 at The Yogurt Shoppe, 1803 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, with her poster that won in the sixth through eighth grade division of the Pendleton Right to Life Foundation's 2022 billboard contest.
Rina Whitesell, 6, poses April 21, 2022, at The Yogurt Shoppe, 1803 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, with her poster that won in the K-2 division of the Pendleton Right to Life Foundation's 2022 billboard contest.
Hailey Whitesell, 14, poses April 21, 2022, at The Yogurt Shoppe, 1803 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton, with her poster that won an honorable mention in the Pendleton Right to Life Foundation's 2022 billboard contest.
Janet Haddock/Contributed photo
Janet Haddock/Contributed photo
Janet Haddock/Contributed photo
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Right to Life Foundation on April 21 announced its 2022 billboard contest winners at The Yogurt Shoppe, 1803 S.W. Emigrant Ave., Pendleton. This year's theme was "Protect life at every age."
The K-second grade division winner was Rina Whitesell, 6. The winner for grades third-fifth was Mary Feller, 10. Evelyn Montgomery, 12, won the sixth through eighth grade division. Honorable mention was awarded to Hailey Whitesell, 14.
Feller's poster was chosen as the overall winner and her artwork is scheduled to be on the Southgate billboard in early May. In addition, she was awarded a $50 check. The other winners each received a $25 check as their prize.
The local anti-abortion group has been hosting its billboard contest since 2000. Though this year's winners are from the Pendleton area, students in surrounding towns have participated as well. The contest is open to K-12 students and is held annually in February and March. For more information or to receive notice about next year's contest, email PendletonRightToLifeFoundation@gmail.com.
