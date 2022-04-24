PENDLETON — Art classes from Pendleton High School recently visited the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery at Blue Mountain Community College’s Pendleton campus.
A total of 116 students viewed the gallery show featuring the work of Sara Everett, said Nika Blasser, gallery director. The "Mending Measures" exhibition deals with endangered animals and their habitats, including a piece about bees highlighting the importance of pollinators, she said.
The Arts and Cultures Committee Series sponsored a DIY maker kit for a hand-sewn Rusty Patched Bumblebee pin/keychain that Everett made as a grab-and-go piece. With the artist's approval, Blasser was able to simplify the design into a much shorter project and prepped about 150 sets of bee parts with assistance from PHS art teacher Abbey Prevot.
Students, Blasser said, headed into the BMCC art classroom following each gallery tour to make their own Rusty Patched Bumblebee keychains, pins or plant stakes. Some of projects morphed into other bugs, Blasser said.
“It was a lively and inspiring day on campus,” Blasser said. “The whole day was incredibly fun, and the students were enthusiastic about their time on campus.”
Blasser expressed appreciation to Prevot for having great classes at PHS, Alice Thomas for her assistance throughout the day, CommuniCare Oregon for a grant for art supplies, the Arts & Cultures Committee at BMCC for supporting Sara Everett's DIY workshop kits, and the Education Foundation of Pendleton for the field trip busses.
A nonprofit exhibit space, the Betty Feves Memorial Gallery’s mission is to connect emerging and established artists and their work with BMCC students and staff, as well as the general public. Regular hours are Monday through Thursday, 9:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Admission is free.
Everett’s exhibit closes Thursday, April 28. The next gallery exhibition is the annual BMCC Student Art Show, which opens May 12. The opening reception is tentatively scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.
