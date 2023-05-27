The work of Judith Baumann, master printer at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, is featured in “Certain Informalities,” an exhibit that opens Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
The work of Marwin Begaye is featured in “Certain Informalities,” an exhibit that opens Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
The work of Kristin Sarette is featured in “Certain Informalities,” an exhibit that opens Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
The work of Michael Sonnichsen is featured in “Certain Informalities,” an exhibit that opens Thursday, June 1, 2023, at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
PENDLETON — The artwork of Judith Baumann, master printer at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, will be featured during an exhibit in the East Oregonian Gallery at Pendleton Cetner for the Arts.
In addition, she selected a trio of artists to join the show. Marwin Begaye, Kristin Sarette and Michael Sonnichsen, Baumann said, are some of the best in the printmaking field. While each of the artists approach printmaking in drastically different ways, Baumann said the works resonate with one another through the exploration of color, form and repetition.
