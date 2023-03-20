Walla Walla artist won best in show for his painting "Dragon Dance on the Metal Road" on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Pendleton Center for the Art's Open Regional Exhibit, which continues until April 28.
Walla Walla artist won best in show for his painting "Dragon Dance on the Metal Road" on Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Pendleton Center for the Art's Open Regional Exhibit, which continues until April 28.
Pendleton Center for the Arts/Contributed Photo
"Howl’s Moving Castle" by Lucas Long of Pendleton received first place in the teen category Thursday, March 9, 2023, at the Pendleton Center for the Arts' Open Regional Exhibit. The Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award will be presented on the last day of the exhibit, April 28, to the work that garners the most votes from visitors to the gallery, 214 N. Main St.
PENDLETON — The 50th anniversary of the Open Regional Exhibit at the Pendleton Center for the Arts attracted a record crowd plus the largest number of entries in the 22 years of the event at the renovated Carnegie building.
And at the exhibit's opening night, Thursday, March 9, judge Judith Baumann handed out $1,000 in awards, selecting 10 works from the 174 submissions for recognition.
Best of show went to Walla Walla painter Dale Hom for his piece "Chinese Pioneer Series: Dragon Dance on the Metal Road." The vivid palette and confident brush strokes combine in the piece to illuminate the story of Chinese pioneers in a powerful way.
Dalton Mauzay of La Grande took home the adult first place award for his piece "Coloring Inside." Baumann noted the use of colored pencils, not as a mark-making tool but as a sculptural element, which added an intriguing layer to the work.
Walla Walla County & Tools of the Trade by Twila Johnson-Tate of Waitsburg, Washington was recognized with Adult Second Place and Ascension, a turned wood sculpture by Scott Bartholomew of Pendleton received Adult Third Place.
Honorable Mentions were awarded to Walla Walla artist Katy Rizzuti, and Pendleton artists Cindy Sullivan and Michael Poland.
In the teen category, Lucas Long of Pendleton received first place for his drawing "Howl’s Moving Castle." Baumann noted it was clear from the mastery of the pen lines the artist had been drawing for a long time.
Leo Reeves of Pendleton was awarded second place for his ceramic work "Sea Slugs," and Pendleton teen Summer Wildbill received third place for her painting "Donut."
The mediums in the exhibit include painting, pencil work, textiles, glass and metal. Several artists on exhibit are displaying their work in public for the first time.
“The Open Regional Exhibit is such an important tradition,” PCA Executive Director Roberta Lavadour said. “This year’s awards show that it truly is a regional event."
She said the show attracts participation from across Northeastern Oregon and Southwestern Washington and this year "the diversity of art forms and points of view makes it a truly fun exhibit to experience.”
The awards on the opening night were made possible through the support of Banner Bank of Pendleton. The Jacqueline Brown People’s Choice Award will be presented on the last day of the exhibit, April 28, to the work that garners the most votes from visitors to the gallery. That award is made possible through the support of the Picken/Brown family.
Admission to the exhibit is free. More information is available by calling 541-278-9201 or online at PendletonArts.org.
