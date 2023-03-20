PENDLETON — The 50th anniversary of the Open Regional Exhibit at the Pendleton Center for the Arts attracted a record crowd plus the largest number of entries in the 22 years of the event at the renovated Carnegie building.

And at the exhibit's opening night, Thursday, March 9, judge Judith Baumann handed out $1,000 in awards, selecting 10 works from the 174 submissions for recognition.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.