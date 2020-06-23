PENDLETON — Starting Monday, June 29, and running each Monday through the end of July, staff at the Pendleton Public Library and Blue Mountain Community College library will host a virtual book club for any and all books participants choose to read.
All reading forms are welcome, be it audio books, comic books, romance novels, Westerns, mysteries or science fiction. Join the club or learn more information at https://libguides.bluecc.edu/VirtualBookClub.
Not comfortable with the online format? Librarian Heather Culley will accept emails with information about books that have been read over the week and compile them for a follow-up email the following Monday. Email participants can reply with comments and questions, and can remain anonymous if requested. Culley can be reached at Heather.Culley@ci.pendleton.or.us.
