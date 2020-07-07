PENDLETON — Due to the current status of COVID-19 in Umatilla County, the Pendleton Public Library has made the difficult decision to cancel the annual book sale. However, smaller events have been planned to continue to raise money for library services:
• A surplus sale of items from city departments, including the library, is planned for Sunday, Aug. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. in the Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave.
• The library will hold a Mystery Box Sale on Sunday, Aug. 30 from 9 a.m to 4 p.m. in the city hall back parking lot, 501 S.W. Emigrant Ave. Each box of randomly packaged books, sorted by genre, will be $10. There will also be a large selection of recently released books available for purchase.
• A book donation drive for all those books collected by residents during the quarantine is scheduled for Monday, Sept. 14 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
Social distancing protocols will be strictly followed during each of these events. For more information, call the library at 541-966-0380.
