Bidding is underway during the Pendleton Whisky Western Select Invitational Ranch Horse & Working Dog Sale on April 30, 2022, in the main hall of the Pendleton Convention Center as part of the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend. The 2023 event is Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend tips it hat to Western heritage and supports Western agriculture for a 15th year.
The annual series of events begins Friday, May 5, at the Pendleton Convention Center and Round-Up Pavilion. The Western-themed packed weekend brings in thousands of visitors each year and raises funds for scholarships for area college students who are furthering their education in agriculture-related fields.
But the build up begins early in the week, with various Western artistry classes. Makers gather from across the Northwest to develop skills and learn from others in their field. Beginners classes are offered, inviting those who always have wanted to learn a trade to give it try with guidance from instructors.
The Tradin’ Post area in the convention center will open at 9 a.m. May 5 and 6 with a variety of vendors. While cattle owners visit with representatives of feed suppliers and animal health experts, other visitors can shop for Western home decor, clothing, handmade boots and art.
The annual Western Artisan Show on May 5 and 6 features bits, spurs, knives and other engraved items from all over North America that are available for purchase. Attendees also can classes leather, silver or other maker class. In the main hall, on May 5 at noon, there will be live timed contests to determine the champion master builder in leather and silver competition.
In the Round Up Pavilion, starting the morning of May 5 and continuing the next morning, you can watch the select ranch horses and working dogs work cattle and compete for the Ranch Horse and
Working Dog championship. The Western Select Ranch Horse and Working Stock Dog Sale will start promptly at 3 p.m. May 6 in the Convention Center main hall.
Barbecue teams compete May 6 for bragging rights in the Buckaroo Barbecue Challenge. Starting at 11 a.m., you can purchase a People’s Choice Award button that allows you to sample the fare and vote for your favorites.
Evening action in the Round-Up Grounds Pavilion starts at 6 p.m. May 5 with stock saddle bronc riding and 7:30 p.m. May 6 with breakaway roping.
"Stock saddle bronc riding is different from traditional rodeo,” said Andy Vanderplatt, president of the Pendleton Cattle Barons Board of Directors. “These are guys who work on ranches and bring their own saddles — not special saddles. It’s the grass roots of rodeo, trying to stay on young, unbroken broncs.”
For information, entry forms, tickets and a complete schedule of Cattle Barons Weekend events, visit cattlebarons.net.
