Cattle Barons 6.JPG
Bidding is underway during the Pendleton Whisky Western Select Invitational Ranch Horse & Working Dog Sale on April 30, 2022, in the main hall of the Pendleton Convention Center as part of the Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend. The 2023 event is Friday and Saturday, May 5 and 6. 

 East Oregonian, File

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Cattle Barons Weekend tips it hat to Western heritage and supports Western agriculture for a 15th year.

The annual series of events begins Friday, May 5, at the Pendleton Convention Center and Round-Up Pavilion. The Western-themed packed weekend brings in thousands of visitors each year and raises funds for scholarships for area college students who are furthering their education in agriculture-related fields.

