International concert pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner performs Monday, May 16, 2022, at Pendleton Center for the Arts. The concert beings at 4:30 p.m. and is free and limited to the first 100 reservations.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Center for the Arts hosts on Monday, May 16, hosts a free recital of international concert pianist Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner.
The performance begins at 4:30 p.m. and is free for anyone who reserves a seat at PendletonArts.org or by calling 541-278-9201. Seating is limited to the first 100 reservations.
According to a news release from the arts center Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner was selected to be a Gilmore Young Artist, an honor awarded to the most promising American pianists of the new generation, and his multifaceted artistry has been featured on NPR, PBS, CNN International and the Wall Street Journal.
Sanchez-Werner’s recent international performances include The Royal Concertgebouw in the Netherlands, CultureSummit in Abu Dhabi, the Louvre and Grenoble museums in France and Verbier Festival in Switzerland.
Sanchez-Werner performed at the Kennedy Center and the White House for President Barack Obama and President Joe Biden, for President Pena Nieto of Mexico and other international leaders. Sanchez-Werner received the Atlantic Council Young Global Citizen Award recognizing his dedication to social action through music in such countries as Iraq, Rwanda, France, Canada and the United States.
Since making his concerto debut at age 6, Sanchez-Werner has performed under the batons of some of the world’s most notable conductors, the press release states. He holds master’s and bachelor’s of music degrees from Juilliard, where he was awarded the Kovner Fellowship, and an artist diploma from the Yale School of Music, where he was awarded the Charles S. Miller Prize. As part of his commitment to giving back, he’s working with a local young piano student the morning of the recital, providing a one-on-one master class for the lucky teen.
The performance is made possible through a partnership with Portland Piano International and its Rising Stars program, which brings world-class pianists to rural communities. The PCA event follows a performance the evening of April 24 at The Vert Auditorium with the Portland Youth Philharmonic Orchestra.
