EOCenes

EOCenes performs toe-tappin’ music during a past Round-Up Week at Pendleton Center for the Arts. Advance tickets are available for this year’s show, which is Sept. 14, 2023, at the arts center.

 Pendleton Center for the Arts/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — A Round-Up Week tradition continues as EOCenes returns for a show at Pendleton Center for the Arts.

Featuring bluegrass music, the band includes frontman Ron Emmons, who will be joined by former Eastern Oregon College classmates Hugh McClellan, Duane Boyer and Hal Spence. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the arts center, 214 N. Main St. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.