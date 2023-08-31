PENDLETON — A Round-Up Week tradition continues as EOCenes returns for a show at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
Featuring bluegrass music, the band includes frontman Ron Emmons, who will be joined by former Eastern Oregon College classmates Hugh McClellan, Duane Boyer and Hal Spence. The show starts at 7 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 14 at the arts center, 214 N. Main St. The doors open at 6:30 p.m.
Tickets are $15 each. Advanced purchases are recommended via www.pendletonarts.org or by calling 541-278-9201.
According to a press release from the arts center, each musician has enjoyed great success during the past five decades, performing on the national bluegrass scene with a wide range of groups and ensembles.
In addition to playing mandolin, Emmons has sung lead tenor and baritone with the Blue Mountain Crested Wheatgrass Boys, the Muddy Bottom Boys, Blue Heat and The Thatchmasters, as well as Cabbage Hill. The Hermiston man has performed bluegrass since the 1960s.
Now living in Haines, Boyer plays banjo and guitar, and sings tenor and baritone. He taught banjo and guitar at his alma mater and helped in bringing national bluegrass acts to Eastern Oregon.
McClellan, who resides in Oregon City, plays rhythm guitar and harmonica, and is known for his low, lonesome bass voice. He also fronted a country-swing band and sang in a gospel quartet.
Spence, of Dallas, played guitar and sang tenor for 27 years with The Sawtooth Mountain Boys, one of the nation’s best-known bluegrass bands, whose travels included three tours of Europe.
Also, Doug Jenkins will take the stage. He has performed with the group’s members numerous times, dating back to the late ‘60s, at festivals and fiddle contests. A National Oldtime Fiddle champion, his nickname is “Lightning.”
The performance is presented in memory of Nyla Macomber, with her family providing generous support. For more information, visit pendletonarts.org or call 541-278-9201.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.