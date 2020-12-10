PENDLETON — The third annual Accountability Forum will be presented during the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce's Lunch and Learn meeting on Tuesday, Dec. 14 from noon to 1 p.m. via Zoom.
The keynote speaker for the forum will be Cheri Rosenberg, CEO of the Pendleton chamber. Kristen Dollarhide of Travel Pendleton also will present.
To attend via Zoom, visit www.pendletonchamber.com or call the chamber at 541-276-7411 for login information.
