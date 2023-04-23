People gather Saturday, April 22, 2023, to purchase art and show their support for the Young at Art auction at the Pendleton Children's Center. The proceeds are to help fund the ongoing construction at the center.
The donated painting “Dreams of Buffalo Cow Who’s Powerful Magic Racks Imprint the Earth” by Native artist George Flett is one of the many works up for auction Saturday, April 22, 2023, at the Young at Art fundraiser at the Pendleton Children's Center.
Barb Palmer, left, and her husband Scott, organizers of Young at Art fundriaser, discuss the outcome of the event Saturday, April 22, 2023, and the gratitude they have for the community to help fund the Pendleton Children's Center.
They took their idea to Pendleton Children’s Center treasurer-secretary, Kathryn Brown.
The Pendleton Children’s Center, 510 S.W. 10th St., opened last fall with a mission statement to address the child care desert in Eastern Oregon. Though the center is in daily operation, Brown said, construction is ongoing and the center has its sights set on accommodating many more children.
“We’ve really just begun,” she said. “We have finished just phase one Part A, and there are four parts within phase one. We’re raising money for parts C and D now, and we still have a long way to go. We want to increase our capacity to care for at least 150 children, and we are a long way from that today.”
Brown also is vice-president of the EO Media Group, which owns the East Oregonian, Hermiston Herald and other newspapers and publications.
“While I appreciate Sen. Wyden’s confidence in us, we are not there yet and have a lot of work ahead,” Brown said. “In a way, it’s illuminating that if we’re a model, we’re still years out from fulfilling our mission. It just speaks to the depth of the child care shortage and the lack of funding for child care for children from birth to five years old in this country.”
Alice Hepburn of Pendleton said she always looks for ways to support her community, and when she heard about Young at Art, she decided to go and see if she could purchase pieces from her favorite local artists and support local children at the same time. She was in luck, as she found two pieces by an artist she’d been looking to acquire for some time.
“The thing with Pendleton is that you’re always hearing about how great a town it is for people to raise their kids in,” Hepburn said. “Well, if you want Pendleton to actually be a great place for kids, you’ve got to support organizations like this.”
Pendleton Mayor John Turner attended the event. For Turner, supporting child care services is crucial to maintaining a healthy local economy.
“A lot of people are out of work because they have to take care of their kids and there isn’t enough child care,” he said. “More child care helps put people back to work. So we hope that this center is successful, and we’re lobbying for more money to build phase two in the coming months.”
Reporter for the East Oregonian
