PENDLETON — A cadre of local churches is combining forces to present "The Passion" Friday and Saturday, April 19 and 20, at Pendleton Baptist Church, 3202 S.W. Nye Ave. The free musical drama production begins at 7 p.m. each evening, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m.
A cast, choir and crew of 50 will depict scenes from the last week of Jesus' life. The public is invited to meet the disciples, hear the profound choir, reach out and touch the Roman soldiers, and see Jesus as he carries the cross to Calvary.
For more information, call 503-260-6378 or 541-720-8680.
