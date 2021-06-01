PENDLETON — Nashville recording artist Cale Moon is the featured entertainer for the upcoming Pendleton Comes Alive Concert.
Presented by the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce and Pendleton Downtown Association, the free event is Saturday, June 5, from 6-10 p.m. on Main Street. People are encouraged to bring a lawn chair and enjoy an evening of country music.
Several years ago the Benton City, Washington, musician hit the road with his family in a 40-foot recreational vehicle to pursue his dream. Moon continues to perform everywhere from small clubs, main stages and rodeo arenas to wineries, beer gardens and cowboy churches.
For more information about the event, call the chamber at 541-276-7411. For more about Moon, visit www.facebook.com/calemoonofficial.
