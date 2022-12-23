PENDLETON — The Pendleton Community Action Coalition plans to provide Christmas to-go meals Sunday, Dec. 25, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Pendleton Eagles Lodge, 428 S. Main St.
“We put the ‘unity’ in ‘community,’” PCAC founder Briana Spencer said. “It’s a team effort. Our board members help out. Christmas morning we’ll have nine volunteers from the community.”
The PCAC team starts cooking at 5 a.m. Christmas morning at the Eagles Lodge. The meal consists of turkey, ham, stuffing, mashed potatoes, rolls, individual butters, mustard, green beans with bacon, pie with whipped cream, other fixings, a cutlery packet, candies and cookies and a Christmas card.
“We want people to feel they are not a burden or alone, Spencer said. “We serve the homeless population, so we want them to have something extra.’
In 2020, its first year of providing Christmas meals, PCAC served about 250 people.
“We put in the program in two weeks after (Blue Mountain Community College) announced it was not going to host a dinner,” Spencer said. “The second year, we served around 400 meals. This year we have 483 people signed up for deliveries, so we might reach 600 total.”
PCAC collected names of needy clients from various sources. Among these were the Pendleton School District, Nixyaawii Community School, Community Action Program of East Central Oregon and the Salvation Army. There also was a sign-up list on Google until Dec. 10.
PCAC now is a registered nonprofit organization. Spencer serves as chair, but emphasizes the contributions of board members and other volunteers, and of donors.
“The last two years, we have received Northwest Health Foundation grants,” she said. “We’ve also benefited from tribal entities and received in-kind donations from many businesses and organizations.”
In the last year as an official non-profit, PCAC has held fund-raisers and via Facebook, instead of prior fiscal sponsors.
PCAC grew out of the local Black Lives Matter protests in 2020 and protests against the U.S. Supreme Court abortion ruling.
”Protests grew from a coalition reacting locally to national events into giving back to the community,” Spencer said. “We found it great not to be just reactionary. The dinner is our biggest event.”
Spencer’s background in volunteering dates back to childhood.
“I grew up doing this,” she said. “The tribal elders say we have to consider the next seven generations. This is one of the ways I can do that. I volunteered at the concession stand as a kid. I was paid in Gummi Worms. We checked on elders in winter to make sure they had firewood. I grew up that way.”
Spencer is happy to provide for people at the free community Christmas dinner now.
“The pandemic and inflation mean more people need help,” she said. “The holidays are tough. Even if it’s just for one day, we’re pleased to be able to give.”
Walk-ups are welcome, Spencer said, but no sit-down service is available, only meals to-go.
“We’ve got this,” she said. “We’re getting better every year.”
