Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, a Portland Piano International "Rising Star," performs in a pair of concerts in Pendleton. First he performs with Camerata PYP, the Portland Youth Philharmonic chamber orchestra, on May 15, 2022, at 3 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium.He also presents a piano recital May 16, 2022, 4:30 p.m. at Pendleton Center for the Arts.
PENDLETON — A pair of upcoming performances in Pendleton will feature Llewellyn Sanchez-Werner, a Portland Piano International "Rising Star," who is described as “mesmerizing” and “a gifted virtuoso.”
Playing with Camerata PYP, the Portland Youth Philharmonic chamber orchestra, Sanchez-Werner will take the stage May 15, 3 p.m. at the Vert Auditorium, 480 S.W. Dorion Ave., Pendleton. Tickets are $15 for adults, $12 for seniors and $5 for students. To purchase tickets, visit www.portlandyouthphil.org/concerts-tickets.
The oldest continuously operating youth orchestra in the United States, this is the group’s first performance in Pendleton, said David Hattner, PYP musical director. The audience, he said, will be treated to both “well-loved and unknown works.”
The program will feature Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart’s “Piano Concerto in C minor, KV 491,” Felix Mendelssohn’s “The Hebrides, Op. 26” and Louise Farrenc’s “Symphony No. 3, Op. 36.”
In a press release, Sanchez-Werner said Mozart didn’t always take the time to write down his cadenzas. This led to improvising the solo passages during performances. He said this results in pianists being able to choose what cadenzas they want to play. The C minor, Sanchez-Werner said, is among the concerti without a written cadenza by Mozart.
“Improvising or writing your own cadenza is such a personal statement, and the truest to capturing the Mozartian spirit,” the pianist said. “I am excited to have written my own cadenzas for this concerto, and a compelling reason to hear this performance live is that you will hear something new.”
Also while in the Round-Up City, Sanchez-Werner will present a free recital at Pendleton Center for the Arts. That performance is Monday, May 16, 4:30 p.m. at 214 N. Main St.
While there is no charge, those planning to attend must make a reservation. Seating is limited to 100 people. To reserve a seat, visit www.pendletonarts.org or call 541-278-9201.
