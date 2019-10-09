PENDLETON — The Pendleton FFA Alumni & Friends Association invites individuals, businesses and service groups to help provide support for its annual dinner and auction.
A private, nonprofit organization, the group is committed to supporting agricultural education for high school students through gifts of time, talent and financial resources. Serving as the association’s premier fundraising event, organizers are seeking donations for the live and silent auctions.
In addition to donating various items, association member Scott Palmer said people can create themed baskets, give a gift certificate, donate a trade skill or service, or even organize a package that includes dinner and an experience.
“The options are endless,” he said.
Also, financial contributions are welcome and appreciated. Several levels of sponsorship are available, including Platinum Sponsor ($1,000 and up), Gold Partner ($500-$999), Blue Partner ($250-$499), Harvest Partner ($100-$249) and Friends of FFA (under $100). Gifts are tax-deductible.
FFA students in Pendleton reap the benefits of many opportunities made possible through the support of the Pendleton FFA Alumni & Friends Association. Palmer said proceeds from the fundraiser will be used to help students attend leadership conferences, provide funding to help offset project and classroom expenses, assist students with convention fees and expenses, and offer scholarships for graduating FFA seniors.
Today’s FFA, Palmer said in a written statement, is an organization for students whose diverse interests include food, fiber and natural resource industries. In addition to production agriculture, the skills participants learn encompass science, business and technology.
“These students are not just future farmers, but future leaders, entrepreneurs, biologists, chemists, veterinarians and engineers,” he said.
In its ninth year, the dinner and auction is Thursday, Nov. 14 at Pendleton High School’s Warberg Court. The doors open at 5 p.m. with the start of the silent auction and a preview of live auction items. A tri-tip dinner will be served at 6 p.m. The live auction begins at 7 p.m. In addition to the fundraising aspect of the event, Palmer said they will shine a spotlight on chapter highlights.
“We will be celebrating the outstanding achievements of our local FFA members, who had a very successful year,” he said.
Tickets for the event are $15 each. They can be purchased by sending a message via Facebook or by calling alumni association members, including president Bob Rosselle (541-379-0178), Gina Gray (541-571-1119), Heidi Paullus (541-379-4039), Stacie Stahl (541-969-9723) or Devin Martin (541-379-7993).
For more information, contact Palmer at scott.c.palmer@gmail.com or 971-645-1828 or visit www.facebook.com/pendletonffaalumni.
