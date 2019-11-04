PENDLETON — A tri-tip dinner and an assortment of items will be up for bid during the Pendleton FFA Alumni & Friends Association’s annual dinner and auction.
In its ninth year, the event is Thursday, Nov. 14 at Pendleton High School’s Warberg Court, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave. The doors open at 5 p.m. for the silent auction; dinner will be served at 6 p.m., followed by the live auction at 7 p.m. In addition, highlights about the Pendleton FFA Chapter will be shared.
The fundraiser provides support so students can attend leadership conferences and assists with convention fees and expenses, as well as helping to offset project and classroom expenses, and providing scholarships for graduating FFA seniors.
Tickets are $15 each and can be purchased by sending a message via Facebook or by calling alumni association members, including president Bob Rosselle (541-379-0178), Gina Gray (541-571-1119), Heidi Paullus (541-379-4039), Stacie Stahl (541-969-9723) or Devin Martin (541-379-7993).
For more information, contact Scott Palmer at scott.c.palmer@gmail.com, 971-645-1828 or visit www.facebook.com/pendletonffaalumni.
