PENDLETON — With the weather warming up, it’s the perfect time to get out in the garden. Members of the Pendleton FFA Chapter have been busy digging in the dirt in preparation for their upcoming plant sale.
The in-person event runs from 4-6 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, and Thursday, May 12, at the PHS greenhouse, 1800 N.W. Carden Ave. Plants available include dianthus, tomatoes and sedum creeping.
Other area FFA plant sales that are closing out this weekend include:
BOARDMAN — Two days remain at the Riverside FFA plant sale — Saturday, May 7, and Sunday, May 8. It’s open both days from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. People are asked to access the greenhouse from the Columbia Avenue (near the softball field) entrance at Riverside High School.
People can purchase vegetable starts, bedding/filler plants and a limited number of hanging plants. For more information, search www.facebook.com/FFARiverside.
HEPPNER — The final day of the Heppner FFA Chapter plant sale is Saturday, May 7, 7 a.m. to noon at the Heppner High School greenhouse, 710 Morgan St. For more information, search bit.ly/heppner-ffa.
STANFIELD — The last day of the Stanfield Secondary School Horticulture and FFA Plant Sale is Saturday, May 7, 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. at 1100 N. Main St. For more information, search www.facebook.com/stanfieldsecondaryschool.
Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.