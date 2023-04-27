Fifth graders at BMCC.jpg

Ann Marie Hardin, Blue Mountain Community College math, science and engineering instructor, left, leads a group of Pendleton fifth grade students in an experiment involving human lungs during a student field trip April 19, 2023, to the college in Pendleton.

 Pendleton School District/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — All fifth graders in the Pendleton School District recently got a glimpse of the community college in their own hometown.

The students on April 19 went on a field trip to Blue Mountain Community College, where they participated in a variety of activities in the McCrae Activity Center on the Pendleton campus. Each group of students rotated to three stations during their 40-minute visit.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.