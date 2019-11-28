PENDLETON — A trifecta of fun is planned during Christmas Fun Nights at Pendleton First Assembly of God Church.
The family-friendly events are Mondays — Dec. 2, 9 and 16 — from 6-7 p.m. at 1911 S.E. Court Ave., Pendleton. Cookies, hot cocoa and hot apple cider will be provided. There is no admission charge.
For more information, contact ashley@pendletonfirst.com, 541-276-6417 or visit www.pendletonfirst.com.
