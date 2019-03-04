PENDLETON — The application deadline for grants and scholarships through the Pendleton Foundation Trust are due Monday, April 1.
Grants for worthwhile projects are awarded twice a year. Money is disbursed to civic, educational or charitable organizations to assist or promote the well-being of the citizens in the city of Pendleton.
Scholarships available include the Pendleton Foundation Fisk Award, and Pendleton Foundation Scholarship Awards. They are open to eligible Pendleton High School seniors. Also, the Let ‘er Duck Scholarship is available for a current University of Oregon student who graduated from high school in Umatilla, Morrow, Union or Wallowa counties.
The applications and additional information is available at www.pendletonfoundationtrust.com or by writing to the trust’s secretary, at 222 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, OR 97801. For questions, contact Jerri Bealer at bealer@corey-byler.com or 541-276-3331.
