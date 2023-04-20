North East Tennis Center

People play a game of pickleball on Sept. 18, 2020, at the North East Tennis Center in Pendleton. The sports facility was among eight community organizations to receive spring grants from the Pendleton Foundation Trust.

 North East Tennis Center/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — The Pendleton Foundation Trust board of directors recently announced that its spring 2023 allocations totaled $104,478.50, including disbursements to eight community organizations and seven memorial trust funds. Grant recipients and purpose for the funds:

Pendleton Little League, $12,665 to purchase three True Pitch portable pitching mounds for the Little League park to better utilize fields and host tournaments.

Sign up for our Daily Headlines newsletter

———

Contact community writer Tammy Malgesini at tmalgesini@eastoregonian.com or 541-564-4532.

Tags

Community Editor

Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.