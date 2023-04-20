People play a game of pickleball on Sept. 18, 2020, at the North East Tennis Center in Pendleton. The sports facility was among eight community organizations to receive spring grants from the Pendleton Foundation Trust.
PENDLETON — The Pendleton Foundation Trust board of directors recently announced that its spring 2023 allocations totaled $104,478.50, including disbursements to eight community organizations and seven memorial trust funds. Grant recipients and purpose for the funds:
Pendleton Little League, $12,665 to purchase three True Pitch portable pitching mounds for the Little League park to better utilize fields and host tournaments.
Pioneer Relief Nursery, $10,000 toward the purchase of a 1,440-square-foot modular building with two classrooms to expand space, reduce class sizes and best accommodate children with special needs.
McKay Creek Parent Club, $25,000 to purchase materials and labor to construct a shelter at McKay Neighborhood Park for student dropoff/pickup, an outdoor learning area and for park activities.
The North East Tennis Center (The Net), $17,950 to purchase and install two 12-foot ceiling fans to improve air circulation in the facility.
Sunridge Middle School, $9,160 to purchase a new scoreboard, which will be used for P.E. classes, football and track events.
Altrusa International of Pendleton, $3,000 to purchase marketing cubes for public awareness at public events throughout the year.
Happy Canyon Foundation Trust, $20,000 toward repainting the metal wings at the Happy Canyon Arena, which will blend in with the new scenery painting that was done.
Pendleton Youth Football, $5,300 to purchase 100 sets of new shoulder pads.
The trust board also made the following allocations of earned income from special memorial trust funds, which totals $1,403.50:
City of Pendleton: Parks and Playgrounds Fund, $648.70; Roy Raley Memorial Fund, $29.61.
Blue Mountain Community College Library: Kilkenny Fund, $224.84.
Pendleton Public Library: Donert Memorial Fund, $94.31; Jack Mulligan Memorial Fund, $184.14; Woodmen of the World Fund, $38.74; ANA Memorial Fund, $183.16.
An additional $34,300 will be given in scholarship awards through designated memorial funds managed by the trust:
Ole Groupe FFA Memorial Scholarship Fund: for Pendleton High School FFA Chapter, for an FFA student to attend the FFA National Convention, $1,500.
The Alan Wyland Memorial Scholarship Fund: for a PHS student, with a preference for the study of music, $1,000.
Jiggs and Maxine Fisk scholarship award: paid $3,000 for two years, $6,000.
Lee and Luella Dudek scholarships: two awards of $2,400 each, renewable second year for PHS graduates, $4,800.
University of Oregon Alumni Association: Let’er Duck Scholarship, $500.
David Jon Lindberg Memorial Scholarship: for PHS graduates, $2,500.
Lee and Luella Dudek Memorial Scholarship: two $3,000 through EOU Foundation, $6,000.
Lee and Luella Dudek Memorial Scholarship: for BMCC students in apprenticeship programs for plumbers and electricians through local contractors, $12,000.
