PENDLETON — The board of directors of the Pendleton Foundation Trust announced allocations totaling $79,229.27 to five community organizations and seven memorial trust funds. Recipients of spring grants for 2022 include:
Pendleton Aquatic Center, $10,000 to purchase approximately 100 new deck chairs and loungers.
Happy Canyon Foundation Trust, $15,000 to replace/paint worn-out scenery, including the construction of scenery and a staircase.
Arts Council of Pendleton, $345 to provide new signage to define the area for Pendleton Foundation Trust Fine Craft Marketplace and eight additional signs for wayfinding to other spaces in the arts center.
Pendleton Children’s Center, $50,000 toward the down payment to acquire the building to house the new Pendleton child care center at 920 S.W. Frazer Ave.
Eastern Oregon Climate Change Coalition, $1,568 toward the completion and launch of a new website for continued educational outreach.
The trust board also made the following allocations of earned income from special memorial trust funds, which totals $2,316.27:
Blue Mountain Community College Library: Kilkenny Fund, $371.07.
City of Pendleton: Parks and Playgrounds Fund, $1,070.58; Roy Raley Memorial Fund, $48.87.
Pendleton Public Library: Donert Memorial Fund, $155.65; Jack Mulligan Memorial Fund, $303.90; Woodmen of the World Fund, $63.93; ANA Memorial Fund, $302.27.
An additional $36,000 will be given in scholarship awards through designated memorial funds managed by the trust, as follows:
Ole Groupe FFA Memorial Scholarship Fund for Pendleton High School FFA Chapter, for an FFA student to attend the FFA National Convention, $1,500.
The Alan Wyland Memorial Scholarship Fund provides a scholarship to benefit a PHS student, with a preference for the study of music, $1,000.
Jiggs and Maxine Fisk scholarship award, paid $3,000 for two years, $6,000.
Lee and Luella Dudek scholarships, two awards of $2,400 each, renewable second year for PHS graduates, $4,800.
University of Oregon Alumni Association - Let’er Duck Scholarship, $1,000.
David Jon Lindberg Memorial Scholarship for PHS graduates, $2,500.
Lee and Luella Dudek Memorial Scholarship (two, including $3,000 through EOU Foundation), $6,000.
Lee and Luella Dudek Memorial Scholarship (through the Blue Mountain Community College Foundation; two for $3,000 and three for $2,400 selected through the BMCC Foundation), $13,200.
For more information about Pendleton Foundation Trust, visit www.pendletonfoundationtrust.com or call Jerri Bealer, trust secretary, at 541-276-3331.
