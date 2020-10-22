PENDLETON — The board of directors of the Pendleton Foundation Trust today announced that grants, memorial trust funds and scholarships given in 2020 will total $192,782.41. The seven-member board recently met to consider applications at its semi-annual meeting for the final allocation of grants this year, reported David Blanc, chairperson, in a press release.
The Pendleton Foundation Trust uses the earnings from money donated to the trust by individuals/ organizations and estates for its semi-annual grant allocations. The board has awarded fall grants in the amount of $59,762.36 to the following recipients:
•Pendleton School District, the sum of $18,511.36, to replace drinking fountains in all buildings with water-filling stations.
•Oregon East Symphony & Chorale, the sum of $2,151, to replace two laptop computers and software in the office, and purchase two air filters for the office and private lesson studio space.
•The Vert Theatre, the sum of $24,100, to replace the auditorium window black-out curtains and tracks.
•Umatilla County Historical Society, the sum of $15,000, to replace a portion of the roof over the Heritage Station Museum building.
The Trust Board of Directors appreciates all contributions received by the Trust from individuals and civic organizations, whether given as a memorial, in honor of a birthday or retirement, a special occasion, or a general donation. Gifts give back to the Pendleton community.
A gift to the Pendleton Foundation Trust is a tax-exempt contribution and may be mailed to the Pendleton Foundation Trust, P.O. Box 218, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Board members are David Blanc, Pat Terjeson, Kevin Hale, Jerrod Spriet, Lonnie Read, Marie Hall and Donna Biggerstaff. Jerri Bealer serves as secretary to the Pendleton Foundation Trust and can be reached at 541-276-3331; contact her if you would like to be on the mailing list for the Trust's semi-annual newsletter.
For more information, visit the Trust's website at pendletonfoundationtrust.com.
