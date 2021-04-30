PENDLETON — The board of directors of the Pendleton Foundation Trust announced allocations totaling $73,712.25 to nine community organizations and seven memorial trust funds.
The seven-member board recently met to consider applications at its annual meeting, reported chairman David Blanc. The Pendleton Foundation Trust uses the earnings from money donated to the trust by individuals, organizations and estates for its semi-annual grant allocations. Recipients of current grants include:
•Tough Enough to Wear Pink – Pendleton Round-Up Association, $4,750 to purchase two tents, vertical flags and banner stands for use at Pendleton Round-Up and other functions.
•SMART Reading, $798 to purchase paperback books for children enrolled in the Start Making A Reader Today program at Pendleton Early Learning Center.
•Oregon Trail Manor, Inc., $5,000 to purchase and install four walk-in showers for residents at Oregon Trail Manor in Pendleton.
•Arts Council of Pendleton, $7,800 to replace the exit landing from the lower multipurpose room and walkway from the lower level to the street level in front of the building.
•Domestic Violence Services, $2,266 to replace the furnace at the Pendleton center.
•Pendleton Public Library, $4,397.09 to replace the upholstered furniture with easy-to-clean furnishings and add chairs to the computer lab.
•Blue Mountain Community College, $10,000 toward the purchase of a new scoreboard system for the McCrae Activity Center Gym for athletics and other events.
•City of Pendleton, Parks Department, $25,000 to purchase new fencing and shade systems for the new Til Taylor Park play complex.
•City of Pendleton Arts Commission, $12,000 to purchase and install a commissioned sculpture called “Beacon of the Sentinels” for installation in the new Military Tribute Plaza.
The trust board also made the following allocations of earned income from special memorial trust funds, which totals $1,701.16:
•Kilkenny Fund at Blue Mountain Community College library, $272.53.
•Parks and Playgrounds Fund, $786.28; and Roy Raley Memorial Fund, $35.89, both of the city of Pendleton.
•Donert Memorial Fund, $114.32; Jack Mulligan Memorial Fund, $223.19; Woodmen of the World Fund, $46.95; and ANA Memorial Fund, $222, all at the Pendleton Public Library.
An additional $35,200 will be given in scholarship awards:
•Ole Groupe FFA Memorial Scholarship Fund for Pendleton High School FFA Chapter, for an FFA student to attend the FFA National Convention, $1,500.
•The Alan Wyland Memorial Scholarship Fund provides a scholarship to benefit a PHS student, with a preference for the study of music, which is also a memorial fund of the Pendleton Foundation Trust, $1,000.
•Jiggs and Maxine Fisk scholarship award, $5,000.
•Pendleton Foundation Trust, two awards of $2,500 each.
•University of Oregon Alumni Association, Let’er Duck Scholarship, $1,000.
•David Jon Lindberg Memorial Scholarship, $2,500.
•Lee and Luella Dudek Memorial Scholarship, two $3,000 awards through EOU Foundation.
•Lee and Luella Dudek Memorial Scholarship, two $3,000 and three $2,400 awards, selected through BMCC Foundation.
Gifts to the Pendleton Foundation Trust are tax-exempt and may be mailed to the Pendleton Foundation Trust, P.O. Box 218, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Board members include Pat Terjeson, Kevin Hale, Jerrod Spriet, Lonnie Read, Marie Hall and Donna Biggerstaff. For more information, contact secretary Jerri Bealer at 541-276-3331.
