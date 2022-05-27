PENDLETON — A trio of 2022 Pendleton High School graduates received scholarships from the Pendleton Foundation Trust.
According to a press release, the amounts were increased this year, and for the first time, the total award will be disbursed in two equal awards for each student’s first two academic years. The scholarship awards and the recipients are:
The Jiggs and Maxine Fisk Memorial Scholarship totaling $6,000 was awarded to Anders Oja. He plans to attend Princeton University to study environmental engineering or an affiliated field.
Keri Kunz and Alara Campbell both received a Pendleton Foundation Trust - Dudek Scholarship, totaling $4,800 each. Kunz will attend Central Washington State University to study STEM courses and prepare to teach in a secondary school. Campbell plans to attend Washington State University’s Honors College, to study zoology.
Founded in 1928, Pendleton Foundation Trust was the first permanent trust fund of its type in Oregon. In addition to funding scholarships, grants from interest earned on estate gifts and donations to the trust are awarded through twice-yearly grant cycles to Pendleton’s civic, educational and charitable organizations. For more information, visit www.pendletonfoundationtrust.com.
