Oregon Trail Manor, Pendleton, purchased and installed several new walk-in shower units in spring 2019 with a grant from Pendleton Foundation Trust. The trust announced Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the low-income senior apartment complex received another grant for additional shower units.
PENDLETON — Chairman J.J. Spriet, of the Pendleton Foundation Trust board of directors, announced Tuesday, Nov. 1, that awards for its fall 2022 grant cycle totaled $91,594.58.
The seven-member board also shared the total amount in grants, memorial trust funds and scholarships disbursed in 2022 is $206,324. Recipients of the fall grants and purpose for the funds:
Round-Up City Development Corporation: $50,000 toward the purchase of land for a Pendleton Sports Complex.
Pendleton High School: $23,778.18 (music department) to purchase risers and an acoustical shell; $600 (Spanish classes) to purchase a flat-screen TV; and $716.40 (English department) to purchase six classroom sets of over-ear headphones.
Umatilla County Historical Society: $10,000 toward the remodel of the gift shop and front desk area at Heritage Station Museum.
Oregon Trail Manor: $6,500 to purchase and install walk-in showers in senior rooms.
According to a press release from Jerri Bealer, who serves as secretary to the Pendleton Foundation Trust, the board of directors expressed appreciation for all contributions. The trust receives money from individuals and civic organizations, including as memorial contributions and estate bequests, in honor of special occasions or other general donations.
Earnings from money donated are used for semi-annual grant allocations. The board solicits grant requests from the Pendleton community twice a year to disburse funds to worthy organizations or worthwhile projects.
Gifts provide an opportunity to give back to the Pendleton community. Contributions are tax-deductible and can be mailed to: Pendleton Foundation Trust, P.O. Box 218, Pendleton, OR 97801.
Tammy Malgesini has worked as a community reporter/columnist for EO Media Group since 2006. She earned a psychology/sociology degree from George Fox College. In her spare time, Tammy enjoys spending time with her husband and two German shepherds.
