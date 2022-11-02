Oregon Trail Manor: walk-in shower

Oregon Trail Manor, Pendleton, purchased and installed several new walk-in shower units in spring 2019 with a grant from Pendleton Foundation Trust. The trust announced Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, the low-income senior apartment complex received another grant for additional shower units.

 Oregon Trail Manor/Contributed Photo

PENDLETON — Chairman J.J. Spriet, of the Pendleton Foundation Trust board of directors, announced Tuesday, Nov. 1, that awards for its fall 2022 grant cycle totaled $91,594.58.

The seven-member board also shared the total amount in grants, memorial trust funds and scholarships disbursed in 2022 is $206,324. Recipients of the fall grants and purpose for the funds:

