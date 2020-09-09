PENDLETON — The Pendleton community is reminded that applications for grants from the Pendleton Foundation Trust will be accepted at the office of the secretary, at 222 S.E. Dorion Ave., Pendleton, until Thursday, Oct. 1, 2020, at 5 p.m.
Interested parties may obtain an application form online at www.PendletonFoundationTrust.com, or from the office of the secretary.
For information on applications, call 541-276-3331.
