PENDLETON — Pendleton’s Fourth of July is getting a new community celebration at Roy Raley Park.
Its children’s games and bike/scooter parade contest, races, corn hole competition and other activities conclude at 5 p.m. The family fun event is free, with prizes. Food will be available for purchase, or participants can bring their own picnic lunches.
“The event is alcohol-free,” said organizer Donna Biggerstaff, city administrative assistant. “We could make money with a beer garden, but wanted the event to be family friendly.”
Biggerstaff said she hopes residents will stay in town for the event, saving money on costly travel. Oregon’s average price for regular gas was $5.42 on June 7, up from $3.45 a year earlier. In Umatilla County, the average was $5.20.
“We encourage people to patronize local businesses this summer,” she said.
Biggerstaff also is seeking volunteers.
“We still need volunteers for the milk can toss, face painting and to sit in the dunk tank,” she said.
Independence Day fun run and parade
A fun run at 9 a.m. precedes the parade. The high school track team plans to dress up and run the route, in lieu of their daily practice.
“It’s not a race or organized event for the community,” Biggerstaff said. “It’s the team having fun and entertaining those on the parade route before the kick-off.”
This year’s Independence Day Parade has the theme of “Freedom” and begins at 10 a.m. July 4. Veterans of Foreign Wars “Let ‘Er Buck” Post 922 hosts the parade.
The parade’s route starts at city hall, 500 S.W. Dorion Ave., marches to Main Street, then to Southwest Court Avenue to the Pendleton Convention Center. The horse staging area is at the Western Auto/Baxter Auto Parts’ parking lot, 336 S.W. Emigrant Ave., with line-up on Southwest Dorion.
All entrants are welcome and will receive a participation ribbon. Any individual, organization or business may enter. Judges will award trophies in 14 categories. The VFW will award the Patriot Trophy to the entrant with the most overall votes.
“I guarantee that anyone dressing up as drummers and a wounded fife player will win the Patriot Trophy,” parade organizer Fred Bradbury said.
Archibald Willard’s painting, “The Spirit of ‘76”, exhibited at the 1876 Centennial Exposition in Philadelphia, famously features a drummer boy, an old man drumming and a bandaged fife player.
Grand marshal is Mike Hagan, honored for his 41-year career in the Oregon Army National Guard, including active duty in Afghanistan, Bradbury said. Hagan was one of three men in his unit who turned 58 during their 2005-06 deployment. One of these veterans was shot down both in Vietnam and Afghanistan.
Hagan’s other public service was as a reserve sheriff’s deputy in Marion County for 25 years and in Umatilla County for 20. He is past president of the Pendleton Air Museum, a member of the Pendleton Chamber of Commerce Ambassadors and a deacon at the Pendleton Church of God.
Three of Hagan’s four children are joining him in the parade with his wife Pat and all four grandchildren.
Parade entry forms are available at the Chamber of Commerce, 501 S. Main St., or by email to fbradbury@yahoo.com. Bradbury also is available to answer questions at 541-377-7474.
Tax-deductible donations are used to buy trophies, participation ribbons, flags, advertising, postage and printing.
Fireworks on July 3Independence Day fireworks are scheduled for the evening of July 3, in the lot west of Walmart, organizer Jerry Imsland said.
“We’re just almost there on funding for the display,” he said. “Our goal is $15,000. We have $12,500 in the bank, with two $500 donations on the way.”
Imsland explained that moving to the night of July 3 yielded a $2,500 break from the pyrotechnic company in Portland.
“They’re short of people to light ‘em off,” he said, “like so many other businesses today. So we’re going to have $17,500 worth of fireworks. Should be a heck of a show.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.