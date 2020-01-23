PENDLETON — People are invited to pick up a Valentine’s Day gift for friends or family and help support the Pendleton Friends of the Library.
Sweet Gifts is Sunday, Feb. 9 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Pendleton Recreation Center, 510 S.W. Dorion Ave. The admission charge is $1 and free for children 12 and under.
The event features vendor booths with homemade gifts, tasty snacks and home business products. In addition, the library friends will offer used books for readers of all ages.
For more information, call 541-966-0380 or search Facebook.
