PENDLETON — Andy Oja, a Class of 2022 Pendleton High School graduate, started up his own welding business about two and a half years ago during the middle of his junior year of high school — Oja Metal Fabrications LLC.
The precursors to Oja’s business traces back to his freshman and sophomore years of high school.
Coming into Pendleton High, Oja said he selected Marty Campbell’s metal fabrications class for an elective and enjoyed the class.
"I learned how to weld, learned how to make a few simple joints," he said.
Oja in his sophomore year took Campbell’s next metals class because he loved him as a teacher, had a good time, thought it was interesting and enjoyed the physical hands-on learning. Then the coronavirus pandemic happened.
"When we were forced online," Oja said, "Campbell had us get certified, and so I became a certified welder then in 2020. I don’t remember if it was required or not, but he had really encouraged us to get certified."
Campbell also encouraged students to complete some sort of end-of-the-year capstone project. Oja ended up doing the railing that now wraps around his parents’ deck.
"I was really pleased with the outcome and how it turned out and kind of thought this would be a challenging, rewarding high school job," he said.
"Andy is really just one of those kids that pays attention and wants to get it right, both the process and the product," Campbell said. "He is very conscientious."
In the summer of 2020, Oja expanded his portfolio by completing projects for family and friends, locally and in the Willamette Valley in McMinnville and Dundee.
He then took it up to the next level by making a business suite page on Facebook, which is where he now procures a lot of his jobs.
Business partners vital
Oja specializes in custom metal railings, "but I am always open to doing custom metal work," he said.
His wholesale metal supplier is up in Coeur d’Alene, Idaho, and he does his powder coating out of Hermiston.
"I’ve always been kind of a math guy, and I think welding has really opened my eyes to engineering a little bit," Oja said. "Welding is the physical manifestation of the math and physics that I love. It’s not just theory. It’s putting theory into practice."
Making the business official with the legal side of things, Oja met with an attorney to jump through the hoops for certification. Navigating this new realm was a challenge as a result of his age at the time, he said, but then marketing his business has been even more of a challenge.
Oja said he has figured a lot of it out on his own, but he does credit and thank his father and grandfather for providing any help he may need.
His grandfather’s shop in Lostine is actually where Oja fabricates a lot of his projects, which the fabrication itself is what Oja said is usually the most time-consuming part of his job — but it is an enjoyable part of the job for him. Installation, though, is not quite as fun.
"It can be monotonous," he said.
It’s the early stages of projects — the design and fabrication stages — he said he really loves.
Oja said his grandfather’s shop is also an optimal location because of Kni-co Manufacturing Inc., in Wallowa, where he ships metal and has access to some of their machinery, a bonus for his business.
"When you buy stock metal, it comes in 20- or 24-foot sticks," he said.
Academics take priority
The next planned frontier for Oja Metal Fabrications is tables, a hybrid of metal and wood, and maybe glass — such as coffee tables and dining tables.
At the end of August, Oja will be returning for his second year at Princeton University in New Jersey where he is majoring in electrical and computer engineering and is a part of the Rocketry Club, a club similar to welding in that it is putting theory into practice, which is what Oja is passionate about, but different in that the club deals with small-scale circuitry and software versus the "macroscopic" nature of welding.
Oja said there is no intention or path forward at this point in time to merge his business endeavors with his academics, but the skill of metalworking that he has developed as a welder is a "highly coveted skill" in the field of engineering.
He said he wants to eventually "find a career that is rewarding and intellectually stimulating."
Because he is busy during the school year, Oja said he doesn’t do much with welding and his business during that time, but getting back into it when he is not in school is "like riding a bike."
He also encouraged others to pursue their goals.
"Something might be challenging, but that is no reason to quit," he said. "Even if you are not the best at it, there is no reason to not pursue it."
