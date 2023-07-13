Members of the Pendleton High School class of 1963 pose for a photo during its 60-year class reunion on June 22, 2023, at Roosters Country Kitchen, Pendleton. Front (seated on floor): Dan Glenn, Dotty Calkins Judy, Gail Mowan Perry, John Hisatomi, Kathy Hoosier Harris, Tim Temple, Carol Carskadon Lewis; Middle: Shirley Gerton Hopper, Sharon Esterly Allen, Karen Barbouletos Katcher, Carole Davis Jackson, Gail Nelson Ellis, Nicki Grossmiller Pierce, Diane Barclay Ison, Connie Hall Christensen; Back: Scott Sager, Vic Kucera, Phyllis Murray Mayberry, Francis Wicklander, Virgil Judd, Matt Andrews, Jo Thompson, Dennis Cass, Kay Brunner Barry, Mary Ann Storie Hill, Mike Williams, Sandy Pell, Frank Ramig, Julie Culham McCrae, Gene Casper, Ruthie Horning Dumas, Tom Hamley, Marsha Townsend Marcuson, Linda Crayne Lemkau, Nancy Baker Hoffman, Marilee Patridge Hodgen, Jan McCurdy Alexander and Bob Livingston. Not pictured: Larry French, Rod Rogers and Leo Stewart.
PENDLETON — Forty-one members of the Pendleton High School class of 1963 recently celebrated 60 years since turning the tassel.
The gathering kicked off on June 21 at Roosters Country Kitchen. The group returned to the Pendleton restaurant on June 22 for dinner and a class photo. And a farewell get-together was held June 23 at Buckin’ Bean Coffee Roasters.
