PENDLETON — Pendleton High School student Faith Oslon, 15, won top honors at the District FFA Sophomore Prepared Public Speaking competition.
She delivered her speech in front of judges and the high school. The topic: the high nitrate levels in the soil and some privately owned wells in Morrow County.
"I have family that knows a lot about this topic, and my stepdad's uncle was a county commissioner in Morrow. He sold me on the topic," Olson said. "I wanted to go in-depth into this problem affecting farmers in Morrow County, I wanted to talk about how we can fix that problem."
To prepare for her speech, Olson gathered news clippings and online articles on the effects of high nitrate presence, and regarding the issue in Morrow County itself. Although she has not visited anyone dealing with high nitrate contamination in their water supply, she said she hopes to start and explore the topic further.
Olson's journey into competitive speech began last year, she explained, when her FFA advisor and welding and drafting teacher, Marty Campell, suggested she give a competitive prepared speech a try. Olson dove in.
"I started giving small speeches, five paragraphs, you memorize it and present it to people," she said, describing the type of speech she began with as a freshman last year. "I made it first in the district, and then didn't make it further. I did this year though, so hopefully, we'll make it further."
Olson's drive to achieve greater heights in speech comes as a surprise to even her, as at first, she wasn't very interested in public speaking, she said.
She began falling in love with the speech medium and said she realized one can communicate concrete ideas and "put themselves out there" in a way that is important for public discourse.
"It's important to say what you think is important," Olson said. "It's important to get your point out there to people."
A year after encouraging her to enter competitive speech, Campbell said he is proud of Olson's accomplishments.
"I've got a folder on my desk that's full of letters and cards from kids, and the biggest compliment I can get from those letters is when they tell me that I've pushed them out of their comfort zone," he said. "I love seeing kids do things that they thought they couldn't do. Once they do something like that, they realize they can do anything."
Campbell also was in FFA when he was in high school and a prepared speech champion. He said he had been wary of giving speeches himself as a young boy, but he explained his mother, and his FFA advisor, wouldn't take no for an answer.
Now his other job job is announcing rodeos for the Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association
"If I can teach these kids that they can do anything, all the better because they are the ones that are going to be solving the problem of feeding 10 million people in 20 years," Campbell said. "I take it seriously, they're the next generation."
Olson's pennant will take its place among the sea of pennants hanging in Campbell's room, further illustrating a legacy and tradition of success.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.