WASHINGTON, D.C. — Pendleton High School’s Chas Corbett is looking to become a midshipman or a cadet.
Oregon U.S. Rep. Cliff Bentz has nominated Corbett and 14 students in the 2nd Congressional District for acceptance to the United States service academies.
Corbett, the son of Rob and Elizabeth Corbett of Pendleton, is the lone nominee from Umatilla County. Bentz nominated Corbett to the U. S. Naval Academy in Annapolis and the U. S. Military Academy in West Point, New York.
Bentz announced the nominations Monday, Dec. 19.
"I am honored to nominate these outstanding young Oregonians to America’s service academies," Bentz said in a press release. "Years of hard work, dedication, and commitment to character have earned these future leaders these much—deserved nominations. By pursuing a higher education at one of our country’s select service academies, these students have shown a desire to lead by example, grow intellectually, and serve the United States in uniform. I am confident that each nominee will have tremendous success in this admirable endeavor and that their futures will be bright.”
Bentz’s Service Academy Nomination Board — retired and active—duty military officers who interview potential candidates for the service academies — recommended each student based on their academic performance, extracurricular involvement and character.
The service academies are the United States Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado; the United States Military Academy at West Point; the United States Naval Academy in Annapolis; and the United States Merchant Marine Academy at Kings Point, New York.
Final selection for admission to the service academies will be determined by officials at each respective academy this spring. Below are the 14 other nominees.
Deschutes County
Kyle Garrity, son of John and Carrie Garrity of Bend, attending Bend Senior High School — nominated to the Unites States Naval Academy.
Victoria Griffith, daughter of Aaron and Julie Griffith of Bend, attending Summit High School — nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.
Kaylee Nystrom, daughter of Jason and Candace Nystrom of Bend, attending Summit High School — nominated to the United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.
Madison Ruff, daughter of Joseph and Lisa Ruff of Bend, attending Summit High School – nominated to the United States Naval Academy.
Nadia Zawinsky, daughter of Alexander and Valerie Zawinsky of Bend, attending Mountain View High School – nominated to the United States Military Academy.
Hood River County
Charles Wilson, son of Vincent and Sarah Wilson of Parkdale, attending Hood River Valley High School – nominated to the United States Naval Academy and the United States Air Force Academy.
Jackson County
Parker Gutches, daughter of Chad Gutches and Sarah Mitchell of Jacksonville, attending St. Mary’s High School – nominated to the United States Military Academy, United States Air Force Academy and the United States Naval Academy.
Tyler Havniear, son of Ronald and Anne Havniear of Gold Hill, attending Crater School of Business Innovation and Science – nominated to the United States Military Academy.
Chloe Rambo, daughter of Tom and Sid Rambo of Central Point, attending University of Oregon – nominated to the United States Military Academy.
Benning Rojas—Kerbow, son of Willivan Rojas and Devon Kerbow—Rojas of Eagle Point, attending Colegio Nueva Granada – nominated to the United States Naval Academy.
Josephine County
Phurin Veeraumpaipong, son of Surachai and Sunita of Grants Pass, attending Grants Pass High School – nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.
Malheur County
Jace Martin, son of Ryan and Jennifer Martin of Nyssa, attending Adrian High School — nominated to the United States Air Force Academy.
Union County
Ava Palmer, daughter of Thomas and Tara Palmer of La Grande, attending La Grande High School — nominated to the United States Naval Academy, the United States Air Force Academy, the United States Military Academy and the United States Merchant Marine Academy.
Wasco County
Chase Sam, son of Kameron Sam and Lori Blattel—Sam of The Dalles, attending The Dalles High School — nominated to the United States Military Academy.
